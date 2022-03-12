XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Trading Down 8.3%

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) dropped 8.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.24 and last traded at $26.26. Approximately 116,889 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,729,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.65.

XPEV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Macquarie assumed coverage on XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on XPeng in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.16.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The company has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.60 and a beta of 6.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.81 and a 200 day moving average of $41.64.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in XPeng by 1.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in XPeng by 2.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in XPeng by 50.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPeng by 1.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of XPeng by 9.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

