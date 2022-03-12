XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $96.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $70.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark assumed coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on XPO Logistics from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.40.

XPO stock opened at $70.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.02. XPO Logistics has a twelve month low of $59.22 and a twelve month high of $90.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.33.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 217.8% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 216.0% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics in the third quarter worth $40,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics in the third quarter worth $59,000. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

