Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xponential Fitness Inc. is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE. Xponential Fitness Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

XPOF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital started coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Xponential Fitness from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Xponential Fitness from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Xponential Fitness from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xponential Fitness currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.06.

Shares of NYSE XPOF opened at $19.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95. Xponential Fitness has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $24.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.00.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). On average, research analysts predict that Xponential Fitness will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the third quarter worth about $1,037,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the third quarter worth about $5,393,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the third quarter worth about $2,416,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the third quarter worth about $1,269,000. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

