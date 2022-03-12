Yandal Resources Limited (ASX:YRL) Insider Purchases A$17,150.00 in Stock

Yandal Resources Limited (ASX:YRL – Get Rating) insider Timothy (Tim) Kennedy bought 70,000 shares of Yandal Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.25 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of A$17,150.00 ($12,518.25).

About Yandal Resources

Yandal Resources Limited explores for and develops gold properties. It holds 100% interests in the Ironstone Well, Barwidgee gold, Mt McClure gold, and Gordons gold projects in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Orex Mining Pty Ltd and changed its name to Yandal Resources Limited in March 2018.

