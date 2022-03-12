YETI (NYSE:YETI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.820-$2.860 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.67 billion-$1.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.63 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on YETI from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered YETI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on YETI from $124.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen lowered their price objective on YETI from $104.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on YETI from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.72.

NYSE YETI traded down $3.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,162,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.91. YETI has a 1-year low of $54.00 and a 1-year high of $108.82. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.00 and a 200-day moving average of $83.97.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. YETI had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The company had revenue of $443.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. YETI’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that YETI will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in YETI by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in YETI by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 757,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,714,000 after purchasing an additional 30,994 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in YETI by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in YETI by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 16,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in YETI by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

About YETI (Get Rating)

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

