Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) CFO Sells $163,416.75 in Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) CFO Steven Cakebread sold 31,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $163,416.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Steven Cakebread also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 20th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,735 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $111,321.95.

Shares of NYSE:YEXT opened at $5.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $766.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.49. Yext, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $16.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average of $10.35.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $100.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.04 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 41.14%. Yext’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.50 to $5.25 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.88.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Yext by 137.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yext by 204.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Yext by 175.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Yext during the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yext during the third quarter worth $141,000. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

