Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) CFO Sells $163,416.75 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2022

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) CFO Steven Cakebread sold 31,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $163,416.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Steven Cakebread also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, December 20th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,735 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $111,321.95.

Shares of NYSE:YEXT opened at $5.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $766.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.49. Yext, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $16.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average of $10.35.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $100.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.04 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 41.14%. Yext’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.50 to $5.25 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.88.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Yext by 137.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yext by 204.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Yext by 175.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Yext during the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yext during the third quarter worth $141,000. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yext Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Yext (NYSE:YEXT)

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.