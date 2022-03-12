Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Director Buys $20,195.00 in Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) Director Hillary B. Smith bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.77 per share, for a total transaction of $20,195.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

YEXT stock opened at $5.91 on Friday. Yext, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.35. The company has a market cap of $766.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.49.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Yext had a negative return on equity of 41.14% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $100.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Yext’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YEXT. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Yext by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,154,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,815,000 after buying an additional 1,041,502 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Yext by 228.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,341,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,176,000 after buying an additional 933,914 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Yext in the fourth quarter worth about $8,565,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Yext by 414.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 923,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,163,000 after buying an additional 744,155 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Yext by 43.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,144,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,793,000 after buying an additional 646,612 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Financial cut Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson cut Yext from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $5.25 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yext presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.88.

About Yext

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

