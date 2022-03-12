Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Director Buys $20,195.00 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2022

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) Director Hillary B. Smith bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.77 per share, for a total transaction of $20,195.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

YEXT stock opened at $5.91 on Friday. Yext, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.35. The company has a market cap of $766.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.49.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Yext had a negative return on equity of 41.14% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $100.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Yext’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YEXT. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Yext by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,154,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,815,000 after buying an additional 1,041,502 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Yext by 228.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,341,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,176,000 after buying an additional 933,914 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Yext in the fourth quarter worth about $8,565,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Yext by 414.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 923,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,163,000 after buying an additional 744,155 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Yext by 43.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,144,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,793,000 after buying an additional 646,612 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Financial cut Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson cut Yext from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $5.25 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yext presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.88.

About Yext (Get Rating)

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Yext (NYSE:YEXT)

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.