Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.81 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.81 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Yumanity Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.00 million and the highest is $2.42 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Yumanity Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $9.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.30 million to $9.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $8.55 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $11.64 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Yumanity Therapeutics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yumanity Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of YMTX opened at $0.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.50. Yumanity Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $19.90.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Yumanity Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 16.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 6.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 88,425.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $106,000. 37.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceuticals company. It is accelerating the revolution in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases through its transformative scientific foundation and drug discovery platform. Its platform is based on technology, which enables the rapid screening for novel disease targets and disease modifying drugs that can overcome toxicity in disease-causing gene networks, which usually results from an aberrant accumulation of misfolded proteins in the brain.

