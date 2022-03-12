Yuzhou Group Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YUZHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Yuzhou Group Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YUZHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,703,000 shares, an increase of 378.4% from the February 13th total of 356,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17,030.0 days.
Shares of YUZHF opened at $0.17 on Friday. Yuzhou Group has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.20.
About Yuzhou Group (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yuzhou Group (YUZHF)
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
Receive News & Ratings for Yuzhou Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yuzhou Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.