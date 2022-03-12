Yuzhou Group Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YUZHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Yuzhou Group Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YUZHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,703,000 shares, an increase of 378.4% from the February 13th total of 356,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17,030.0 days.

Shares of YUZHF opened at $0.17 on Friday. Yuzhou Group has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.20.

About Yuzhou Group

Yuzhou Group Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development activities in the People's Republic of China. It develops, sells, manages, and invests in properties. The company is also involved in the operation of hotels; marketing activities; and trading of construction materials.

