Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2022

Brokerages predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Apple Hospitality REIT posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 650%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.68. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Apple Hospitality REIT.

A number of brokerages have commented on APLE. TheStreet raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

APLE traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.07. 2,488,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,952,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.02. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.88 and a beta of 1.13. Apple Hospitality REIT has a one year low of $13.83 and a one year high of $18.37.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 750.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 70.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the third quarter worth $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the third quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

