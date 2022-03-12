Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) to Post $0.21 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.19. Baker Hughes posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $2.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BKR. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.

BKR traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.64. 15,390,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,571,332. The stock has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.55 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.81. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $38.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is -199.99%.

In other Baker Hughes news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 21,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $582,277.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 19,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total transaction of $666,310.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,226,387 shares of company stock worth $1,305,169,753 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKR. BOKF NA grew its position in Baker Hughes by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 77,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 19,734 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $501,229,000. BetterWealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,038,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

