Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) to Post $0.21 EPS

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.19. Baker Hughes posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $2.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BKR. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.

BKR traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.64. 15,390,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,571,332. The stock has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.55 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.81. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $38.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is -199.99%.

In other Baker Hughes news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 21,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $582,277.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 19,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total transaction of $666,310.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,226,387 shares of company stock worth $1,305,169,753 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKR. BOKF NA grew its position in Baker Hughes by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 77,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 19,734 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $501,229,000. BetterWealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,038,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes (Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baker Hughes (BKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.