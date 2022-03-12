Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) to Post $2.34 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $2.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Brunswick’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.36. Brunswick reported earnings of $2.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full year earnings of $10.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $10.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $11.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.35 to $12.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Brunswick.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.09. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

BC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.21.

Brunswick stock opened at $89.67 on Monday. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $79.55 and a fifty-two week high of $117.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 19.29%.

In related news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $97,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,854 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $751,941.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Brunswick by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,380,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,660,000 after purchasing an additional 78,613 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Brunswick by 5.1% during the third quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,098,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,453,000 after buying an additional 200,710 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Brunswick by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,400,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,788,000 after buying an additional 278,153 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Brunswick by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,068,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,357,000 after buying an additional 39,218 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Brunswick by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,000,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,505,000 after buying an additional 507,894 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

