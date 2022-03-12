Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.61 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) to announce sales of $10.61 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.70 billion to $11.51 billion. Enterprise Products Partners posted sales of $9.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will report full-year sales of $44.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $40.37 billion to $48.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $47.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $41.15 billion to $53.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Enterprise Products Partners.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $356,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $701,600 over the last ninety days. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 65,204,148 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,573,376,000 after acquiring an additional 224,964 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,935,602 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $525,626,000 after purchasing an additional 549,925 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,196,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $458,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,326 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,543,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $379,634,000 after purchasing an additional 64,567 shares during the period. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 13,931,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $305,931,000 after purchasing an additional 38,821 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPD traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,019,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,653,063. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.25. Enterprise Products Partners has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $25.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 88.57%.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

