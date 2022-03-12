Zacks: Analysts Anticipate VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.48. VICI Properties reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow VICI Properties.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). VICI Properties had a net margin of 67.16% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $383.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.65.

NYSE VICI traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,085,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,205,743. VICI Properties has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35. The firm has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.93. The company has a quick ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

In other VICI Properties news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.88 per share, with a total value of $53,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in VICI Properties by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 218.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

