Zacks: Analysts Expect Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) to Announce $0.96 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) to report earnings per share of $0.96 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Franco-Nevada’s earnings. Franco-Nevada reported earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will report full-year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.79. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Franco-Nevada.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.00% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $327.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FNV. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$195.00 to C$210.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth $143,558,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,939,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,052,000 after buying an additional 733,486 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 109.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,297,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,263,000 after buying an additional 679,579 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,076,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,255,237,000 after buying an additional 566,311 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 322.2% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 577,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,444,000 after buying an additional 440,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock traded down $2.38 on Monday, reaching $158.05. 955,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,480. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.10 and its 200-day moving average is $139.22. Franco-Nevada has a one year low of $115.85 and a one year high of $168.37. The firm has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a PE ratio of 43.78, a P/E/G ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 33.24%.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

