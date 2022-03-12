Zacks: Analysts Expect Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) to Announce -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Monopar Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Monopar Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monopar Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.67). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($0.91). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Monopar Therapeutics.

Get Monopar Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Monopar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Monopar Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating ) by 116.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,392 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.78% of Monopar Therapeutics worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

MNPR stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.94. 7,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,502. Monopar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $8.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.84.

Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of advanced cancers and severe COVID-19 that is in preclinical stage.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monopar Therapeutics (MNPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monopar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monopar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.