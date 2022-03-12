Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) to Post $1.10 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Amedisys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.16. Amedisys posted earnings of $1.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full year earnings of $5.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.23 to $5.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.14 to $7.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Amedisys.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $559.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.18 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMED shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded Amedisys from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Amedisys from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Amedisys from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amedisys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Amedisys by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 233 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 775 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

AMED stock opened at $149.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.71. Amedisys has a twelve month low of $122.12 and a twelve month high of $292.97.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

