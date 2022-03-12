Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $904.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) will announce sales of $904.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gates Industrial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $872.50 million and the highest is $937.40 million. Gates Industrial reported sales of $881.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gates Industrial will report full-year sales of $3.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $3.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Gates Industrial.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $815.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.72 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GTES shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Gates Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.30.

NYSE:GTES traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.34. 738,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,965. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.14. Gates Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $14.43 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 27.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 96.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Khrom Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

