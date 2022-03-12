Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating) will post $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings. Limestone Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Limestone Bancorp.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 million. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 25.55%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LMST shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Limestone Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

LMST stock opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.03 million, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.21 and a 200-day moving average of $18.62. Limestone Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 4.2% in the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 54,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 16.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 3.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 220,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Limestone Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia.

