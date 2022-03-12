Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) to Announce -$0.04 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mattel’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. Mattel posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mattel will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.51. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mattel.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Mattel had a return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 16.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on MAT. Zacks Investment Research raised Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Mattel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.22.

In other news, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 51,761 shares of Mattel stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $1,268,144.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $220,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mattel by 22.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Mattel by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Mattel by 1.1% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 53,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Mattel by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Mattel by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MAT traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $22.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,048,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,846,981. Mattel has a 52-week low of $17.94 and a 52-week high of $25.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

