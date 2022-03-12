Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.52 Million

Analysts expect NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) to post $18.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for NETSTREIT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.83 million. NETSTREIT reported sales of $11.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that NETSTREIT will report full-year sales of $83.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $71.41 million to $100.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $103.94 million, with estimates ranging from $71.69 million to $146.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NETSTREIT.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 5.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NETSTREIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of NTST stock opened at $21.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.15 million, a P/E ratio of 307.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.08. NETSTREIT has a twelve month low of $17.52 and a twelve month high of $26.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is 1,142.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTST. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the fourth quarter worth about $437,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NETSTREIT by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,955,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,678,000 after acquiring an additional 189,017 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in NETSTREIT by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 11,295 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in NETSTREIT by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,644,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,548,000 after acquiring an additional 868,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in NETSTREIT by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

