Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.03 Million

Analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) will post $15.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.93 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.70 million. Ocular Therapeutix reported sales of $7.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 104.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full year sales of $77.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $67.50 million to $98.97 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $132.89 million, with estimates ranging from $101.79 million to $185.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.18. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 15.06% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

OCUL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

In other news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.80 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 156,142 shares of company stock valued at $858,205 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 203.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Hikari Power Ltd bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OCUL stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $5.31. The company had a trading volume of 415,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,161. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.56 million, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ocular Therapeutix has a one year low of $4.71 and a one year high of $21.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.65 and its 200 day moving average is $7.58.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

