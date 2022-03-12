Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) to Post $1.30 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) to report $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.26 and the highest is $1.32. Prosperity Bancshares reported earnings of $1.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $5.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.56 to $6.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Prosperity Bancshares.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 43.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James lowered Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,322,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,166,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,641,000 after acquiring an additional 708,008 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 1,261.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 575,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,620,000 after buying an additional 533,386 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,460,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,886,000 after buying an additional 270,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,730,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,058,000 after purchasing an additional 236,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

PB stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.58. 706,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,967. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.91. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52-week low of $64.40 and a 52-week high of $83.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 37.01%.

About Prosperity Bancshares (Get Rating)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prosperity Bancshares (PB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.