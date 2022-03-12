Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Brokerages expect The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) to report $1.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.04 billion and the highest is $1.10 billion. The Carlyle Group reported sales of $612.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 76.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full year sales of $4.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.12 billion to $4.54 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.39 billion to $5.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Carlyle Group.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 33.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 200.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CG. Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America began coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.77.

CG traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.47. 2,579,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,850,983. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.28. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $35.92 and a 1-year high of $60.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 6,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $356,345.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 10,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $534,517.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 704,973 shares of company stock valued at $34,985,334 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,318,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $913,363,000 after purchasing an additional 601,110 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,047,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $805,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,096 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,236,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,588,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242,032 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,992,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,175,000 after purchasing an additional 428,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 3,124.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,782,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665,164 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

