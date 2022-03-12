Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $99.63 Million

Equities analysts predict that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) will announce $99.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $104.24 million and the lowest is $93.54 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation reported sales of $91.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will report full-year sales of $360.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $359.10 million to $362.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $512.46 million, with estimates ranging from $436.75 million to $557.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.51). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $77.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of TNP stock traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $8.08. The company had a trading volume of 497,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,509. The firm has a market cap of $147.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $12.29.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 132,862.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,040 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 104,961 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 355,595 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 44,375 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 200.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 17,140 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 46.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.27% of the company’s stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

