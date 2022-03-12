Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.60 Billion

Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) will announce $5.60 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.66 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp posted sales of $5.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full-year sales of $24.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.55 billion to $25.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $27.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.09 billion to $29.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on USB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.19.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USB. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USB opened at $52.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $52.44 and a one year high of $63.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.08%.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

