Zacks: Brokerages Expect AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) to Announce $0.06 EPS

Brokerages expect AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for AXT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. AXT reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that AXT will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AXT.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. AXT had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 6.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AXTI. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

NASDAQ AXTI traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.84. 148,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,153. AXT has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $14.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.55 million, a P/E ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 2.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AXT by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,722,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,985,000 after buying an additional 33,586 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AXT by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,926,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,158,000 after buying an additional 31,711 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of AXT by 89.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,838,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,317,000 after buying an additional 867,100 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AXT by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,547,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,637,000 after buying an additional 597,850 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in AXT by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,086,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,569,000 after purchasing an additional 181,500 shares in the last quarter. 53.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

