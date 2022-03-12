Zacks: Brokerages Expect Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) to Post -$0.45 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.45) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.66) to $0.04. Denali Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.58) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.74) to ($2.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.07) to ($1.03). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Denali Therapeutics.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.21). Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 597.15%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DNLI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $114.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.88.

DNLI stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.39. 412,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,053. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.03. Denali Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $29.20 and a 1 year high of $79.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 1.84.

In related news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 5,007 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total value of $224,213.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,047 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $909,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,794,897 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 19,733.3% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

