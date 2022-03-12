Zacks: Brokerages Expect IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $841.21 Million

Analysts expect IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) to report $841.21 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $812.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $859.40 million. IDEXX Laboratories posted sales of $777.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full-year sales of $3.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.88 billion to $3.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover IDEXX Laboratories.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 102.84%. The business had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $671.83.

Shares of IDXX traded down $26.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $498.08. The stock had a trading volume of 334,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,400. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $523.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $599.39. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52 week low of $460.36 and a 52 week high of $706.95. The company has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total value of $127,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 216.7% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

