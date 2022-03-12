Zacks Investment Research Downgrades OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) to Sell

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OptiNose Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose and throat or ENT and allergy specialists. The company’s lead product consists of XHANCE nasal polyps, XHANCE Chronic sinusitis, OPN-300, OPN- 021 and AVP-825 which are in clinical stage. OptiNose Inc. is headquartered in Pennsylvania, USA. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on OPTN. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on OptiNose from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of OptiNose in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

NASDAQ OPTN opened at $2.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.38. OptiNose has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.54.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OptiNose will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPTN. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in OptiNose during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of OptiNose by 159.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 37,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 22,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

