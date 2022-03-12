Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) to Hold

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Resources Connection, Inc. is a multinational professional services firm that helps business leaders execute internal initiatives. The company provides experienced accounting and finance, human resources management and information technology professionals to clients on a project-by-project basis. Partnering with business leaders, Resources Connection drives internal change across all parts of a global enterprise – accounting, finance, risk management and internal audit, corporate advisory, strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory services. “

Get Resources Connection alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Resources Connection from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

NASDAQ:RGP opened at $15.86 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.11. Resources Connection has a 1-year low of $12.95 and a 1-year high of $20.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $515.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.99.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $200.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Resources Connection will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Resources Connection news, COO Timothy L. Brackney sold 3,232 shares of Resources Connection stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $56,753.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kate W. Duchene sold 10,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $176,696.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Resources Connection during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Resources Connection during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 54,187.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Resources Connection by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Resources Connection during the third quarter worth about $196,000. 77.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Resources Connection Company Profile (Get Rating)

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Resources Connection (RGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.