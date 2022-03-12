Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. provides financial advisory and related family office services to high net worth individuals and institutional investors primarily in the United States. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company.

SAMG opened at $17.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.44. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 12-month low of $13.17 and a 12-month high of $18.21. The firm has a market cap of $259.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.70.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.21. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 79.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 407.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

