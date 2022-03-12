Zacks Investment Research Lowers Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Futu Holdings Limited is a technology company which offers a digitized brokerage platform. It is primarily engaged in the online brokerage services and margin financing services. The Company provides investing services through its digital platform, Futu NiuNiu, an integrated application accessible through any mobile device, tablet or desktop. Futu Holdings Limited is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Futu alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Futu from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $138.80.

NASDAQ FUTU opened at $25.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.93. Futu has a 1 year low of $24.05 and a 1 year high of $181.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.66 and its 200 day moving average is $60.18.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.91). Futu had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 42.45%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Futu will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Futu during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Futu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Futu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Futu by 313.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Futu by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

About Futu (Get Rating)

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Futu (FUTU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.