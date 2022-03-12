Zacks Investment Research Lowers Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) to Hold

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturer. The Company focuses on the manufacture and commercialization of cement, masonry cement, aggregates, concrete and lime. Its products primarily distributed to professionals in the construction and engineering sector. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA is based in BUENOS AIRES, Argentina. “

NYSE LOMA opened at $5.73 on Thursday. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $8.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $683.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.57.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $24.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.89 by $6.96. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 9.02%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

About Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturing company. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime, Concrete, Railroad, Aggregates and Others. The Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime segment comprises of the procurement of raw materials from quarries.

