Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $28.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Primoris Services Corporation, through various subsidiaries, operates as one of the largest specialty contractors and infrastructure companies in the United States. The Company provides a wide range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services to major public utilities, petrochemical companies, energy companies, municipalities, and other customers. It operates through three segments: East Construction Services; West Construction Services; and Engineering. Primoris Services Corporation is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Primoris Services from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Primoris Services currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.75.

Shares of Primoris Services stock opened at $26.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.52. Primoris Services has a 12-month low of $21.47 and a 12-month high of $41.76.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $884.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.46 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Primoris Services will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRIM. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,624 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 9,621 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,025,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,235,000 after purchasing an additional 28,540 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 604,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,801,000 after purchasing an additional 19,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 25,826 shares during the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Primoris Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

