Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tecnoglass, Inc. is engaged in manufacturing and selling architectural glass and windows and aluminum products for the residential and commercial construction industries. It operates primarily in North, Central and South America. Tecnoglass, Inc., formerly known as Andina Acquisition Corporation, is headquartered in Barranquilla, Colombia. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TGLS. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley raised shares of Tecnoglass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sidoti raised shares of Tecnoglass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.67.

TGLS opened at $23.92 on Tuesday. Tecnoglass has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $34.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.65.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tecnoglass will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGLS. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter worth $304,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tecnoglass by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 294,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Tecnoglass by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass during the 2nd quarter worth $1,885,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Tecnoglass by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares during the last quarter. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

