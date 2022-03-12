Zacks Investment Research Upgrades TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) to “Buy”

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $86.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.50% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “TTEC Holdings Inc. is a customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of customer experience. The Company delivers outcome-based customer engagement solutions through TTEC Digital, digital consultancy which designs and builds human centric, tech-enabled, insight-driven customer experience solutions for clients and TTEC Engage, delivery center which operates customer acquisition, care, growth and digital trust and safety services. TTEC Holdings Inc., formerly known as TeleTech Holdings Inc., is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.20.

NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $77.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.89. TTEC has a 52 week low of $68.83 and a 52 week high of $113.37. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.89.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. TTEC had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $612.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. TTEC’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TTEC will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $517,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 60.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TTEC by 186.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of TTEC during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TTEC during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

