Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €90.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) has been assigned a €90.00 ($97.83) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 90.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ZAL. Barclays set a €85.00 ($92.39) price target on Zalando in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Baader Bank set a €96.00 ($104.35) price target on Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($83.70) price target on Zalando in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($105.43) price target on Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($83.70) price target on Zalando in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zalando has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €93.47 ($101.60).

ZAL opened at €47.36 ($51.48) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €62.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is €74.94. Zalando has a one year low of €36.33 ($39.49) and a one year high of €49.86 ($54.20).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

