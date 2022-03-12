Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Receives $75.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.83.

ZLNDY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Zalando to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Zalando from €101.00 ($109.78) to €90.00 ($97.83) in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Zalando from €101.00 ($109.78) to €96.50 ($104.89) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zalando from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Zalando from €92.00 ($100.00) to €56.00 ($60.87) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZLNDY traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.66. 60,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,690. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09 and a beta of 1.47. Zalando has a twelve month low of $23.50 and a twelve month high of $62.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

