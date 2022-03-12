ZENZO Reaches Market Cap of $362,427.63 (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 12th. One ZENZO coin can now be purchased for $0.0122 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZENZO has a market cap of $362,427.63 and approximately $5.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZENZO has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.92 or 0.00183904 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000989 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00026516 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00021747 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.51 or 0.00361852 BTC.

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZNZ is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

