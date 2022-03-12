Zigcoin Price Reaches $0.0443 (ZIG)

Zigcoin (CURRENCY:ZIG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 12th. Zigcoin has a total market capitalization of $18.67 million and $4.05 million worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zigcoin has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar. One Zigcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0443 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00033790 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00105396 BTC.

Zigcoin Coin Profile

Zigcoin (CRYPTO:ZIG) is a coin. It launched on April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 421,534,212 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

Buying and Selling Zigcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zigcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zigcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zigcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

