ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Stock Rating Lowered by Clarkson Capital

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Clarkson Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ZIM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

NYSE:ZIM opened at $78.81 on Thursday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 52 week low of $22.68 and a 52 week high of $80.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIM. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 398.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,343,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,972 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 204.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,708,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,550 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 192.9% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,966,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,227 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 368.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,382,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 5,999.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 964,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,786,000 after purchasing an additional 948,948 shares in the last quarter. 47.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.