Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.540-$0.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.Zscaler also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.100-$0.110 EPS.

NASDAQ ZS traded down $7.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $201.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,892,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,031,226. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $251.97 and a 200 day moving average of $285.30. The stock has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.51 and a beta of 1.02. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $157.03 and a 52-week high of $376.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 51.52% and a negative net margin of 38.47%. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ZS. Morgan Stanley upgraded Zscaler from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut Zscaler from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Zscaler from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $430.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $323.66.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $2,461,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $1,419,047.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,267 shares of company stock worth $12,748,022 over the last quarter. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Zscaler by 1.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,520,000 after buying an additional 6,365 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

