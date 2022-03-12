Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.070-$-0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $402 million-$406 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $402.24 million.Zuora also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.020-$-0.010 EPS.

ZUO opened at $12.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 2.16. Zuora has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $23.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.88.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.44% and a negative net margin of 28.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Zuora will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZUO shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zuora from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.38.

In other news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 16,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $289,555.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sri Srinivasan sold 24,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $442,668.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,818 shares of company stock worth $1,819,682. Company insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Zuora by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,028,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,213,000 after purchasing an additional 541,469 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zuora by 183.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 714,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,345,000 after purchasing an additional 462,538 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zuora by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,148,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,222,000 after purchasing an additional 389,153 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Zuora in the fourth quarter worth $899,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Zuora by 100.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 45,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

