Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company which focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates which are in clinical trial stage include ZYN002 and ZYN001 synthetic transdermal cannabinoid therapeutics for indications including refractory epilepsy, Fragile X syndrome, osteoarthritis, fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

ZYNE stock opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $7.03. The company has a market capitalization of $83.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.39.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts predict that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYNE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 70.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,875,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,924,000 after purchasing an additional 773,343 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 1,635.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 366,074 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $1,514,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 701.4% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 270,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 236,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 303.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 208,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers Zygel product, which formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

