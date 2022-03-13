$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) to announce $0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. WisdomTree Investments also posted earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow WisdomTree Investments.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $79.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:WETF traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.18. 655,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.63. WisdomTree Investments has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $7.38. The firm has a market cap of $759.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.02.

Shares of WisdomTree Investments are going to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, March 24th. The 1-2 reverse split was announced on Thursday, March 24th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, March 24th.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg sold 153,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total value of $903,469.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

