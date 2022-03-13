-$0.14 EPS Expected for Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Rating) to announce ($0.14) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kintara Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Kintara Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 13th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kintara Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.54). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.55) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kintara Therapeutics.
Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06.
Shares of KTRA stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.33. 227,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,997. Kintara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $2.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.63.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 12,916 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 688.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 94,274 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Kintara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kintara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.
Kintara Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kintara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new cancer therapies. It focuses on VAL-083 and REM-001 pipelines. The company was founded by Jeffrey A. Bacha, Dennis M. Brown, and William J. Garner on June 24, 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
