-$0.25 EPS Expected for NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NuCana’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.29). NuCana posted earnings per share of ($0.32) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NuCana.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuCana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen downgraded shares of NuCana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of NuCana from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCNA. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NuCana by 147.9% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,189,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 709,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of NuCana by 115.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 981,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 526,041 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NuCana by 98,968.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 445,359 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of NuCana during the fourth quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuCana during the fourth quarter valued at about $344,000. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NCNA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.83. 392,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,774. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.51. The company has a market cap of $43.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.53. NuCana has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $5.77.

About NuCana

NuCana Plc engages in the development of technology platform for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its Protide technology consists of acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738. The company was founded by Hugh Stephen Griffith and Christopher Barry Wood on January 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

