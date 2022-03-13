-$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.61) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for C4 Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.60). C4 Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.49) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($2.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($3.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.19) to ($2.56). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for C4 Therapeutics.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.27. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 183.23% and a negative return on equity of 22.85%.

CCCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.78.

NASDAQ:CCCC traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.37. The stock had a trading volume of 352,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,528. The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. C4 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $19.81 and a 1-year high of $51.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.24. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

