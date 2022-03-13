-$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2022

Equities analysts expect C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.61) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for C4 Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.60). C4 Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.49) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($2.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($3.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.19) to ($2.56). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for C4 Therapeutics.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.27. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 183.23% and a negative return on equity of 22.85%.

CCCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.78.

NASDAQ:CCCC traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.37. The stock had a trading volume of 352,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,528. The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. C4 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $19.81 and a 1-year high of $51.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.24. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About C4 Therapeutics (Get Rating)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on C4 Therapeutics (CCCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC)

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.