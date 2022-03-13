$1.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) to report $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seventeen analysts have provided estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.60. Take-Two Interactive Software posted earnings per share of $1.44 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will report full year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $6.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.79 to $7.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Take-Two Interactive Software.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.31. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.06.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $153.49 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52-week low of $138.19 and a 52-week high of $195.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.5% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

